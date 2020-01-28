Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devils pull out shootout win at Ottawa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Jersey
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:18 IST
Devils pull out shootout win at Ottawa
Image Credit: pixabay

Kyle Palmieri scored the tying goal late in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils prevailed in a shootout to snap a three-game skid with a 4-3 road victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Palmieri, who has 13 points in 14 games, tied the game at 3-3 when he buried a touch pass from Jesper Bratt off a rebound with 3:21 left in regulation. Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes then scored in the shootout, and New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped attempts by Anthony Duclair and Drake Batherson.

Blackwood finished with 35 saves. Marcus Hogberg stopped a career-high 50 shots for Ottawa, which failed in a bid to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19-22.

Trailing 2-1 with All-Star Brady Tkachuk in the penalty box, Ottawa leveled the score as Vladislav Namestnikov (11 goals) kept the puck on a two-on-one chance and beat Blackwood with 10:54 left in regulation. Just 35 seconds later, the Senators took a 3-2 lead on another odd-man rush as Connor Brown passed across to Chris Tierney, who made a move on Blackwood and flipped the puck in.

New Jersey struck first on the power play. At 8:23 of the opening period, Damon Severson was credited with his sixth goal of the season as his shot from the point clanked off the post and was inadvertently knocked in from behind by Hogberg. It was just the second power-play goal in seven games for the Devils.

The Senators, though, tied it on a pretty power-play goal of their own with 1:18 left in the first period. Drake Batherson put a shot on net that Tkachuk brilliantly redirected through his legs and across the crease to Tyler Ennis, who buried it for his 12th. New Jersey regained the lead 4:28 into the second period, moments after Tkachuk and Devils star P.K. Subban dropped the gloves. Kevin Rooney's wraparound got parts of Hogberg, but not enough for the Ottawa netminder to keep it from crossing the goal line. It was Rooney's second goal of the campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo bars stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for 6 months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard a flight.

IndiGo bars stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for 6 months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard a flight....

CAIT condemns Gujarat handloom cooperation body's MoU with Flipkart

Domestic traders body CAIT on Tuesday strongly condemned the decision of the Gujarat government for a pact between Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Cooperation Ltd GSHHDC and e-commerce firm Flipkart. The Confederation of...

INSTANT VIEW 5-Reaction to UK allowing Huawei a role in 5G network

Britain will allow high risk vendors like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said on Tuesday.Below is reaction from Huawei and British politicians to the British governments decision htt...

India breeze into U-19 World Cup semifinals, trample Australia by 74 runs

Pacer Kartik Tyagi blew away the Australian top-order with a sensational spell to power India into the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup with a comfortable 74-run win here on Tuesday. Kartiks four wickets came after India recovered throu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020