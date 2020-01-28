Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kobe Bryant's daughter had been set to follow in his footsteps

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:45 IST
Kobe Bryant's daughter had been set to follow in his footsteps
Kobe Bryant Image Credit: ANI

Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died alongside her father in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the NBA legend, had shown signs that she could further her father's glittering basketball legacy. Her proud father once said the second-born of the Los Angeles Lakers star's four daughters with wife Vanessa was "something else" on the basketball court.

Bryant's eldest daughter, 17-year-old Natalia, prefers volleyball, Bianka is only three and Capri was only born last year. So the 41-year-old NBA great's basketball hopes were invested in Gianna.

"It's a trip to see her move and the expressions she makes. It's a trip how genetics work," Bryant told US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. "The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans would come up to me and she'll be standing next to me... and they'll be like, 'You've gotta have a boy, you and V. gotta have a boy.

"You gotta have somebody to carry on your tradition, the legacy. She (Gianna) is like, 'I got this'. I'm like, 'that's right'," he went on. "Yes, you do, you got this." Gianna's passion for basketball meant she was often pictured sitting alongside her father at games, watching his beloved Lakers at the Staples Center or the WNBA team Los Angeles Sparks.

She often worked out with her father in the gymnasium of the family's villa in Newport Beach and he took pride in coaching her high school team when his schedule permitted. Gianna was on the helicopter that crashed because she was travelling to a tournament in the Los Angeles suburbs to play for her team, called the Mamba Team, after one of her father's nicknames.

One of her teammates was also on board the helicopter and was also among the dead. Gianna's future had already been mapped out -- her heart was set on going to Connecticut, the most prestigious women's basketball program in the US.

And of course, she had introductions that other young girls players could only dream of -- her father's former agent Rob Pelinka introduced her to basketball stars and coaches. Derek Fisher, a Lakers teammate of her father and now coach of the WNBA Sparks, had noticed that Kobe's steely will to win had rubbed off on Gianna.

"They have the similar demeanor and personality," Fisher said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orissa HC directs police to register FIR against minister

The Orissa High Court has directed the state police to register an FIR against state minister Padmanabha Behera as per the complaint filed by a man alleging that Behera had provided false educational qualification in his election affidavit....

New columns in NPR form not necessary, should be dropped :

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday urged the Centre to drop the new columns in NPR forms as they are not necessary and are leading to apprehensions in the minds of the people and the exercise be conducted as per the previous patte...

Proposed bank strike: Guj HC issues notice to RBI

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Reserve Bank of India on a PIL filed by eight trade federations in the state seeking the courts direction to the central bank to not allow unions to go on strike. Bank unions may go on a t...

SC grants bail to 15 convicts in 2002 post-Godhra Ode riots case in Gujarat

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 15 life term convicts in a 2002 post-Godhra riots case pending their appeal against their conviction on the condition they stay outside Gujarat and do community service in Madhya Pradesh. The 15 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020