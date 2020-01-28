Left Menu
Aus Open: Sofia Kenin advances to semi-final of Grand Slam for first time

American tennis player Sofia Kenin on Tuesday advanced to the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

  • ANI
  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:54 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:54 IST
American tennis player Sofia Kenin . Image Credit: ANI

American tennis player Sofia Kenin on Tuesday advanced to the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. Kenin defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Australian Open.

The 21-year-old won the match in straight sets and dropped just eight points combined in the match. Earlier in the day, Ashleigh Barty also progressed to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Barty defeated Petra Kvitova 7-6, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. Now, Barty and Kenin will take on each other in the semi-final of the tournament. (ANI)

