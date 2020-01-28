Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canucks beat Blues for ninth straight home win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:30 IST
Canucks beat Blues for ninth straight home win
Image Credit: pixabay

J.T. Miller scored twice as the Vancouver Canucks extended their home-ice unbeaten streak with a 3-1 win over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday. The Canucks are 9-0-0 in their past nine home games, tying the fourth-longest home winning streak in franchise history. The streak has powered the Canucks to a 12-3-0 record in their past 15 games, and their rise to first place in the Pacific Division.

St. Louis drops to 0-2-1 in its past three games. The Blues suffered their first regulation loss of the season (21-1-6) after scoring first in the game. Though the Blues outshot Vancouver by a 27-16 margin over the final two periods, goalie Thatcher Demko stood strong, making 36 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.

The biggest of Demko's 36 stops came with less than seven minutes left in the third period. Demko made a spectacular pad save on Jaden Schwartz to prevent a goal. Jake Virtanen and Christopher Tanev each had two assists for the Canucks.

St. Louis capitalized on a Quinn Hughes turnover to take an early lead 3:06 into the game. David Perron took the puck away from Hughes deep in Vancouver's zone, circled around the net, and passed to an open Zach Sanford for Sanford's fifth goal of the season. Vancouver equalized on Miller's goal at 2:16 of the second period, and the forward then put his team ahead later in the frame. After Miller created a turnover that led to a 3-on-2 rush for the Canucks heading into the Blues' end, Miller's score at the 11:12 mark capped off a nice passing play with linemates Virtanen and Elias Pettersson.

Miller's 18th and 19th goals gave him his fourth multi-score game of the season. Miller has eight points (four goals, four assists) over his past six games. Bo Horvat recorded an empty-net goal in the final second of play. Horvat has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) over his past 11 games.

Jake Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots for the Blues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salman loses cool, snatches fan's phone at Goa airport

Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a man can be ...

Four arrested for killing man in Shahdara

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man last week following an altercation with him in Shahdaras Mansarovar Park area, police said on Tuesday. Rishi Kapur 46, a resident of GTB Enclave, was killed on Saturday night, followin...

Orissa HC directs police to register FIR against minister

The Orissa High Court has directed the state police to register an FIR against state minister Padmanabha Behera as per the complaint filed by a man alleging that Behera had provided false educational qualification in his election affidavit....

New columns in NPR form not necessary, should be dropped :

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday urged the Centre to drop the new columns in NPR forms as they are not necessary and are leading to apprehensions in the minds of the people and the exercise be conducted as per the previous patte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020