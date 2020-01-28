Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Reprising Houdini act, Federer scrapes through against Sandgren

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Reprising Houdini act, Federer scrapes through against Sandgren
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Roger Federer performed his second Houdini act of this year's Australian Open on Tuesday, saving seven match points en route to a nerve-wracking 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback victory over American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren. Friday's third-round win against local hope John Millman, when the 20-times Grand Slam champion won six straight points from 8-4 down in the final set tiebreaker, was touted as the great escape.

His quarter-final victory four days later was more epic still. Millman had a world ranking under 50 and had at least defeated the Swiss before, at the 2018 U.S. Open.

But Sandgren had never faced Federer, who in turn had never lost to someone as lowly-ranked as the American at Melbourne Park. "You've got to get lucky sometimes," Federer said with a smile. "I tell you that because in those seven matchpoints you're not in control.

"I was just hoping that maybe he wasn't going to smash a winner if he misses one or two, who knows what's going to happen? I think I got incredibly lucky today. "... I don't deserve this one but I'm still standing here and I'm obviously very, very happy."

Federer started strongly, setting up an array of breakpoints before converting his sixth to go up 4-2 and take the opener, but his unforced error count kept piling up in the second as Sandgren, a quarter-finalist at the 2018 Australian Open, drew level. Things got more messy for the Swiss in the third when he was broken early and then warned for obscene language, something that happens rarely to Federer on the court.

Federer got involved in an argument with Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic before taking a lengthy medical timeout that he later said was for a problem with his groin. Sandgren had to wait almost nine minutes on court before Federer returned to resume the match but the American broke his opponent again, converting his sixth set point to nose ahead.

Sandgren, whose run to the last eight in 2018 was shrouded in controversy because of links to far-right activists on his social media account, hit 27 aces in the match and continued to put Federer's serve under pressure. With his back to the wall, Federer shifted up a gear to save three match points on serve, with the Rod Laver Arena crowd gasping every time he survived.

He saved four more during the tiebreak to force a decider, amid delirium in the stadium. Federer rode the momentum in the final set, breaking Sandgren's serve in the sixth game before converting his first match point to set up a meeting against either Milos Raonic or Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday's final.

"Draws are not getting easier. With these lucky escapes, you might play without expectations because you know you should be skiing in Switzerland," he said. "Lucky to be here, may as well make the most of it. I better feel better than today otherwise I am really going skiing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Defying Trump, UK's Johnson refuses to ban Huawei from 5G

Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britains 5G mobile network on Tuesday, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the Wests next generation communications.Defyi...

UP: Villagers chop off noses of two for 'illicit relationship'

Villagers allegedly chopped off the noses of a man and a woman here, accusing them of having an affair, police said. The incident allegedly took place at Kand Pipra village in the Patranga police station area of Faizabad on the intervening ...

Zee5 partners Eduauraa to offer educational content

Content streaming platform Zee5 on Tuesday said it has partnered with Edu-tech startup Eduauraa to offer educational content to users through its platform. As part of the partnership, users buying the one-year subscription of Zee5 before Ma...

FOREX-Safe-haven currencies stay in demand on China virus fears

Concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China supported safe-haven currencies on Tuesday, with the dollar index at a two-month high and the Swiss franc at a nearly three-year peak against the euro. Though global...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020