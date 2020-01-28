India set to host Barca Academy Cup, Asia Pacific for second Year in row

Over 650 aspiring footballers from seven countries will take part in the Barca Academy Cup - Asia Pacific, scheduled to be held in Gurgaon from January 30 to February 2. This is the second time India will be hosting the tournament and it will comprise 48 teams across four age groups.

The teams will be representing India, Australia, Turkey, China, Singapore, Japan and Spain. Teams will be playing in categories U-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15.

The tournament will be played in a seven-a-side format with 30 minutes match for Under 9, 40 minutes for Under 11 and 13 and 50 minutes for Under 15. Speaking about the event, Barca Academy head Carlos Palacin said, "The Barca Academy Cup is an important tournament across the globe. It is a platform that brings forth talent and how teams from a region are performing.

"It culminates with the annual tournament in Barcelona. Every Barca Academy across the globe follow the same training methodology. At the end of the day, the winner is certainly first among equals." PTI AH AH

