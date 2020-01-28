Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's title defence under threat despite recovery act against Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Portchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:27 IST
India's title defence under threat despite recovery act against Australia
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Atharva Ankolekar's combative half-century lifted India to 233 for nine after the defending champions lost wickets at regular intervals against Australia in their U-19 World Cup quarterfinal here on Tuesday. Invited to bat, India lacked a substantial partnership until Atharva and Ravi Bishnoi joined forces to raise a fighting 61-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Atharva scored an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls with five fours and a six. At the top, only opener Yashaswi Jaiswal put up a semblance of resistance against the Australian attack, scoring an 82-ball 62 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Divyaansh Saxena (14), Tilak Varma (2), Priyan Garg (5) and Dhruv Juel (15) all struggled. After losing one partner after another, Jaiswal went for a pull-off Tanveer Sangha but edged the ball between his legs on to the stumps.

Before Sangha came on to bowl, bespectacled off-spinner Todd Murphy (2/40) frequently troubled the Indian batsmen. Jurel, whose technique looked compact, timed the ball well but often found the fielders. Not being able to find the gaps meant his scoring rate was quite low.

Jaiswal, who was fluent in his stroke-making, had already departed and it adversely affected India's run rate. Under pressure, Jurel went after Muprhy but ballooned the ball up for wicketkeeper Rowe to take an easy catch.

Siddesh Veer too got out soon, leaving the tail-enders with an unenviable task to up the run rate. Bishnoi and Atharva largely worked the ball around to keep the scoreboard ticking, taking advantage of the Powerplay overs. Bishnoi ended the boundary drought when he drove Sangha through the cover region.

Atharva guided Sully for a four behind square and then one more time, through the covers, to raise the team's 200. Their stand ended with the run out of Bishnoi in the 48th over. The left-hander reached his fifty with a six off Sully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China battling 'demon' as death toll due to virus outbreak rises to 106

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called the coronavirus a demon which should be brought under control as he met the World Health Organisation chief who assured all necessary help to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 peop...

BRIEF-White House Considers China Travel Restrictions - CNBC

Jan 28 Reuters - WHITE HOUSE CONSIDERS CHINA TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS - CNBC CITING SOURCES Source text httpscnb.cx36B9vMg...

IndiGo suspends stand-up comedian from flying for 6 months

IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow. In light of the recent incide...

Wong Wing Ki Vincent, Beiwen Zhang guide Awadhe Warriors to maiden win

Former world No. 10 Wong Wing Ki Vincent continued his winning streak while Beiwen Zhang also dazzled as Awadhe Warriors defeated Mumbai Rockets for their maiden victory in the ongoing Premier Badminton League here on Tuesday. Vincent beat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020