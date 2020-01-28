Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Inter Milan sign Denmark playmaker Eriksen from Spurs

  28-01-2020 19:01 IST
Inter Milan have signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on a 4-1/2 year contract after the two clubs agreed the midfielder's transfer, both sides announced on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Eriksen was out of contract at Spurs in June and had suffered a dip in form this season before making one of the most high profile moves so far in the January transfer window.

There were no financial details available but reports said the move was worth 20 million euros ($22.19 million). Eriksen has scored 51 goals and registered 62 assists in the Premier League since joining the London club from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013 and helped Spurs reach the Champions League final for the first time last year.

However, his below par appearances this season and his increased substitutions had seen him fall out of favour among fans. Antonio Conte's Inter currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.

