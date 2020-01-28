Left Menu
Development News Edition

No four-day Tests, chances of results more in five days: Gatting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Navimumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:38 IST
No four-day Tests, chances of results more in five days: Gatting

Former England captain Mike Gatting on Tuesday joined cricketers opposing the idea of four-day Tests, insisting that chances of results are more in five days. Many notable names including Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardane have spoken in favour of five-day Tests.

"Test cricket is unique, we keep saying it day in and day out. Sadly, it's the administrators who don't play, who understand that they have a problem in scheduling I suspect. Therefore, they don't understand what a unique game Test cricket is," Gatting said. The former Middlesex batsman added, "So, it's good to have a chat, let's talk about it so that people can understand both sides of the story."

The 62-year-old Gatting, who played 79 Tests, was speaking after the launch of the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre. On the game's traditional format, Gatting continued, "If there's less Test cricket fine, but I will be very, very opposed to getting rid of Test cricket, it has to be five days.

"If you have bad weather in England or South Africa anyway, it's a draw if you lose a day, so with five days you got a chance of having a result. It's worth talking, but five-day Test cricket is unique in many ways." He also welcomed Kohli's recent statement that India was ready to play Day/Night Tests anywhere.

"The fact that Virat Kohli has said that Day/Night Test cricket is something that he wants to play is fantastic and was great to see what happened in Kolkata (where India played their first Day/Night Test). "Sadly, Bangladesh didn't play their best or India were just too good, one of the two. But the crowds were good for Day/Night Test. Maybe that's the way.

"So in those four-day talks, let's talk about what are the areas we might actually try and improve the promotions of Test cricket and ways of making it a little better to fit it in the schedule," Gatting said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zverev sweeps past Wawrinka to make first Grand Slam semi

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP German young gun Alexander Zverev stormed into his first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, rallying from a set down to shatter the dreams of veteran Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open. The seventh seed was thumped ...

Centre must expel Anurag Thakur for his comments, says BSP national spokesperson

Hitting out at Union minister Anurag Thakur for his alleged Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko statement at an election rally in Delhi, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria demanded action against Thakur by ...

Russia screening all Russian tourists returning from China - watchdog

Russia has begun screening all Russian tourists returning from China to catch any potential cases of coronavirus, Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Wednesday.The watchdog began conducting the medical checks on Tuesday, it said. Russi...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Zverev breaks Grand Slam semis barrier with win over Wawrinka

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Zverev was once considered one of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020