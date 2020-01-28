Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League clubs hold fire in January arms race

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:22 IST
Premier League clubs hold fire in January arms race

London, Jan 28 (AFP) Premier League clubs have until Friday to boost their squads but there has so far been little desire for a spending spree from the richest league in the world. The slump in January spending over the past couple of years shows that the mid-season transfer window is increasingly seen as an undesirable time to do business.

Last year, the total outlay for Premier League clubs in January was USD 234 million -- nearly a third of which was what Chelsea spent on Christian Pulisic, who was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season. That was down from a record Pound 430 million splurge in the 2018 mid-season window, when there were a series of big-name moves including Virgil van Dijk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aymeric Laporte.

However, the success of those signings has tended to be the exception rather than the rule in a seller's market in January. Manchester United are still counting the cost of their lavish outlay on Alexis Sanchez in the same month.

The Chilean is now on loan at Inter Milan, but United are still paying a large part of his wages on a contract with two-and-a-half years left to run. Currently fifth in the table, United are desperately in need of reinforcements as they battle to avoid missing out on the riches of Champions League football for a second consecutive year.

- Difficult window - ====================

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's already shallow squad has been hugely impacted by injuries to Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. The club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been the target of fans' frustrations for his handling of transfers over recent years.

United have been in prolonged negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but latest reports suggest the Red Devils are no nearer to completing any deals before Friday's deadline. "It is difficult this window -- it's always been. I can't remember how many good deals that we've brought in in January," said Solskjaer on Tuesday.

"It's very hard because the clubs don't want to lose their best players." Liverpool's 16-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table has lessened the need for either side to bolster their squads for a title fight.

City boss Pep Guardiola has stated for the past few months that his club would not do business in January despite a chance to shore up his defence before the Champions League knockout stages. "Normally the players we could think would be interesting to add something for our squad -- clubs are not going to sell them in January," he said.

Liverpool's romp towards a first league title in 30 years has been built on smart recruitment and they moved quickly to activate a Pound 7 million release clause in Japanese international Takumi Minamino's contract with Red Bull Salzburg in December. Other clubs have only been forced into the market by injuries.

Tottenham's search for a striker to fill in for the absent Harry Kane has seen the Champions League finalists reportedly agree a fee of around Pound 27 million fee with PSV Eindhoven for Steven Bergwijn. However, for all of the wealth enjoyed by Premier League clubs, for some the well has run dry after a series of bad investments.

Everton and West Ham were among eight English clubs to make the top 20 of Deloitte's "Football Money League" when it comes to revenue. Yet Everton posted eye-watering losses of Pound 112 million this month, with cost-cutting needed to avoid breaching the Premier League's financial fair play rules next year.

West Ham's perilous position just outside the relegation zone on goal difference is normally one that induces panic buying. But after a net spend of Pound 214 million on players over the past four years, on Tuesday they announced significant losses for the year to May 31, 2019 and warned of "serious financial consequences" should they be relegated. (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zverev renews pledge to donate $2.8 mn winner's cheque to bushfire relief

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Alexander Zverev renewed a pledge Wednesday to donate the USD 2.83 million Australian Open winners cheque to bushfire relief if he lifts the title, after sweeping into the semi-finals. The generous 22-year-old German h...

Nine under watch in Maha for suspected coronavirus infection

A 49-year-old resident of Mumbai has become the ninth person in Maharashtra to be kept under observation for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, a health official said here on Wednesday. The man had returned on January 21 from Wuhan, b...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore

Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.The city-state said this wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020