NFL investigating social media hack

The NFL is working with authorities to investigate the hacking of numerous social media accounts throughout the league. The official Twitter accounts of the league and a number of its teams were hacked over the past two days, the league said Tuesday.

"On Monday, the NFL cybersecurity department became aware of a breach of a league-related social media account," a league statement said. "Targeted breaches and additional failed attempts were discovered across the league and team accounts. The NFL took immediate action and directed the teams to secure their social media accounts and prevent further unauthorized access." The league added that the team's social media sites "have resumed normal operations."

A group called OurMine took responsibility for the attacks. On at least one team account, the group said it was out to "show people that everything is hackable," ESPN reported. --Field Level Media

