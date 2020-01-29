Left Menu
Report: Belfour arrested on mischief, intoxication charges

  Updated: 29-01-2020 00:14 IST
  Created: 29-01-2020 00:14 IST
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Belfour was arrested for public intoxication early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Bowling Green, Ky., the Bowling Green Daily News reported. An arrest report obtained by the newspaper said Belfour caused damage to the hotel property and was "manifestly under the influence of alcohol to a point he was a danger to himself and others."

Belfour, 54, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail. Belfour won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. The five-time All-Star ranks fourth all-time in wins (484), eighth in saves (22,433) and tied for 10th in shutouts (76).

According to the report, police responded to the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa following reports of a drunk and disorderly person. The person who called police said Belfour had been drinking and attempted to fight a hotel employee before trying to force his way into the hotel's spa. Belfour was found on the floor "clutching a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the dry wall above a window nest to him" and kicking the door to the hotel spa, per the report.

Known as "Eddie the Eagle," Belfour played 17 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers. He won the Calder Trophy in 1990-91 and took home the Vezina Trophy in 1990-91 and 1992-93. --Field Level Media

