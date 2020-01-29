Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ex-Argentine president Macri named to lead FIFA Foundation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 00:33 IST
Soccer-Ex-Argentine president Macri named to lead FIFA Foundation

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri has been appointed executive chairman of the FIFA Foundation, the organisation founded by world football's governing body in 2018 to promote social change. "Mauricio is the perfect fit to lead this project, which aims to harness football to benefit society," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said of the former Boca Juniors president.

"Through his experience as the leader of a major nation, he knows all about the central role that education will play in the future of our societies, and having presided over one of the world’s most successful football clubs, he is well aware of the unique power of our sport and the unrivalled passion that it inspires." Macri, who lost his bid for a second four-year term as president when he was defeated in an October 2019 election, will work alongside CEO Youri Djorkaeff and focus on education programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McEnroe, Navratilova sorry for rules breach after Margaret Court protest

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Tennis legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova apologised on Wednesday for breaking Australian Open protocols after their on-court protest targeting controversial Australian great Margaret Court. The two Americans...

FACTBOX-U.S. Middle East peace plan prompts some praise, much Arab anger

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem.Below are some of the reactions to the U.S. plan for ending decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestin...

British Airways suspends bookings for China flights after coronavirus warnings

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak. BA.com, the airlines website, shows no direct fli...

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020