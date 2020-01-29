Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Man turns self in alleged Iverson jewelry theft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 02:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:21 IST
Reports: Man turns self in alleged Iverson jewelry theft

Philadelphia police said a man turned himself in in connection to the theft of a backpack that reportedly contained $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to Hall of Fame member Allen Iverson, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Police are withholding the name of the man because he hasn't been formally charged.

The alleged theft took place Monday morning at the Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia. Philadelphia police initially released a surveillance video of the suspect, who was described as a slim, 6-foot man about 20 years old.

Iverson, 44, played 14 seasons in the NBA, most of them with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also played with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. A former NBA Most Valuable Player and an 11-time All-Star, Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe tributes include Brazilian Sixers guard's big game

Miami, Jan 29 AFP Kobe Bryants hometown NBA club, the Philadelphia 76ers, paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend Tuesday while heartbroken players tried to cope with the five-time NBA champions death. Bryant died Sunday at age 41 in ...

Badrinath to reopen for devotees on April 30

The sacred portals of Badrinath, the famous Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be reopened for devotees in the wee hours of April 30. The gates of the temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns&#160; at 4....

PFI, linked NGO officials meet ED to seek more time on summons

Officials of the PFI and a linked NGO on Wednesday met ED officials to seek more time for its office bearers to appear before the federal probe agency, officials said. A group of four officials, including a legal representative&#160;of the ...

McEnroe, Navratilova sorry for rules breach after Margaret Court protest

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Tennis legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova apologised on Wednesday for breaking Australian Open protocols after their on-court protest targeting controversial Australian great Margaret Court. The two Americans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020