Gronk: Brady 'deserves' chance to explore free agency

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski told quarterback Tom Brady to explore his options before deciding where he should play during the 2020 season. While Gronkowski has the ability to hold Brady's ear, given that the two were teammates for nine seasons (2010-18), the retired tight end admitted that the conversation was casual and covered a variety of topics.

"I really haven't talked to Tom like that," said Gronkowski, who now works as an analyst for FOX Sports. "I did talk to him, though. ... Just talked. It wasn't even all about football. It was just about life and all. But I truly believe that he deserves the opportunity to go explore -- to see what's out there. "He's been playing for so long, and just the way that he's been playing -- just the level he's been playing at -- he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market.

"I mean, why wouldn't you? You've never done it before in your career, and he's going to be a free agent for the first time ever, so good for him. Go test out the market and then do what's best for himself. That's the decision that he has to make is what's best for himself, what's best for his family and what he feels like he's going to love." Brady, 42, is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

The 20-year veteran finished the regular season having completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. A sixth-round pick in 2000, Brady has 74,571 passing yards, 541 touchdown passes and 179 interceptions in 285 career games (283 starts). He ranks behind only Drew Brees on the all-time lists for yardage (77,416) and touchdowns (547).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.