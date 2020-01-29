HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open
Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEDT; GMT+11): 1107 KONTAVEIT LOOKING TO CONTINUE RUN
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and fourth seed Simona Halep have begun warming up for their quarter-final clash on Rod Laver Arena. Halep has won both of their previous matches and is looking to advance to her second semi-final at Melbourne Park after she made the final in 2018. Kontaveit is playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
The pair will be followed onto the main showcourt by two times Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Early cloud cover has cleared with a predicted high of 29C (84.2°F) and only light winds.
Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
