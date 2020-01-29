Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-X-Games latest event affected by coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chongli
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 08:05 IST
Sport-X-Games latest event affected by coronavirus outbreak
Image Credit: Flickr

An X-Games event scheduled for next month in Chongli in China's northern Hebei province has been postponed due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus, organisers have said. The event, the first winter X-Games to be held in China, was to take place from Feb. 21-23 in the same area as the alpine events for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are officially being hosted by Beijing.

The outbreak has killed 132 people with almost 6,000 others affected by the flu-like virus that emerged late last year in Wuhan in the central Hubei province. "Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, the X Games Chongli 2020 event will be postponed until a later date," organisers said in a statement.

"The safety of our athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation." A new date has not been set for the competition.

The virus has spread to more than a dozen countries while China's government has locked down most of Hubei province. Airlines from around the world are restricting their flights into China.

Sports officials have already moved a women's Olympic soccer qualifying tournament from China to Australia, while a tennis regional Fed Cup tie in Dongguan has been switched to Kazakhstan. An Olympic boxing qualifying tournament has also been moved from Wuhan to Jordan and an Olympic women's basketball qualifying competition due to be held in Foshan has been transferred to Serbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to propose mandatory mid-career training for highway engineers: Gadkari

Mid-career training is likely to be made mandatory for highway engineers for getting promoted to higher levels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. A proposal has been submitted by a committee that was constituted to recommend ways for t...

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21

The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption climbed to 21 Wednesday, with a further death in the hospital more than a month after the tragedy, police said. Deputy police commissioner John Tims said the person died in hosp...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading quickly.Wuhan, a city of 11 million in the province of Hubei and the epicenter of the outbre...

Soccer-Coronavirus outbreak forces AFC to swap home games of Chinese clubs

The Asian Football Confederation AFC has changed the order of home matches to be played by Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League group stage due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, Asian soccers governing body said on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020