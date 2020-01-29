Bears sign CFL star CB Roberson

The Chicago Bears landed Canadian Football League star Tre Roberson, the cornerback confirmed Tuesday on Twitter. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears won a bidding war involving nine other teams, and he'll received the largest compensation for a CFL player jumping to the NFL since Cameron Wake joined the Miami Dolphins in 2009.

Roberson tweeted, in part, "So blessed to be @ChicagoBears thank you for the opportunity in allowing me to help this organization get to the goal of winning a super bowl." Roberson, 27, starred for the Calgary Stampeders over the past two seasons, collecting 95 tackles and 10 interceptions, including seven this season with two returned for touchdowns. The Stampeders won the Grey Cup in 2018, and Roberson earned All-Star honors in 2019.

He reportedly worked out for several NFL teams earlier this month, including the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. A former quarterback at Illinois State, Roberson switched to cornerback leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft but went undrafted. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings, then bounced on and off the team's roster and practice squad, ultimately being cut for the final time after the 2017 preseason. He joined the Stampeders in May 2018.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder played parts of three years of quarterback at Indiana and then two more with Illinois State, totaling 7,879 passing yards and 2,788 rushing yards with 100 total touchdowns (68 passing). Wake signed a four-year deal worth $4.9 million with $1 million guaranteed in 2009, arriving from the B.C. Lions. He has since been named to five Pro Bowls in 11 seasons while racking up 100.5 sacks.

