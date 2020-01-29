Left Menu
Pelicans' latest road win adds to Cavaliers' miseries

  Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  Updated: 29-01-2020 08:43 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 08:43 IST
Jrue Holiday scored 28 points and Brandon Ingram added 24 as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-111 on Tuesday night. Holiday added eight assists, four blocks and three steals as the Pelicans won for the seventh time in their last nine road games.

JJ Redick scored 15 and rookie Zion Williamson had 14 points and fell one rebound short of his second consecutive double-double while playing a season-high 30 minutes. Nicolo Melli came off the bench to score 11 for the Pelicans. New Orleans shot 53.4 percent on field goals and 38.2 percent on 3-pointers.

Collin Sexton scored 24 points, Kevin Porter Jr. added 21, Larry Nance Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Kevin Love scored 12 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers lost their eighth consecutive home game, and it came one night after ending an overall seven-game losing streak with a 115-100 win at Detroit. They have lost 13 of their last 16 games, and have lost their last four home games by an average of 14.5 points.

Ingram's basket and Holiday's 3-pointer gave New Orleans an 85-71 lead early in the third quarter. A three-point play by Ingram pushed the lead to 19 midway through the period.

The lead grew to 22 points on two occasions before Cleveland scored 12 straight points. Redick and Holiday each made two free throws to give the Pelicans a 104-90 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Nance made four straight baskets to help Cleveland pull within 108-100 before Melli made two 3-pointers and Redick made a 17-foot jumper to help give New Orleans an 18-point lead with 4:57 left. Ingram scored 15 points, Holiday added 11 and the Pelicans made 57.7 percent of their field-goal attempts as they took a 40-34 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Cavaliers pulled even at 46, but New Orleans led by as many as 10 points before Holiday's buzzer-beating layup gave the Pelicans a 74-65 halftime lead.

