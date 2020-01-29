Left Menu
Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan squad against MCC

Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan squad against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan squad against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday. Shakeel has successfully captained the side in the 50-over ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 title. He is one of the 11 players who have been retained from the side that defeated Bangladesh by 77 runs in the tournament final in Dhaka in November 2019. The other 10 are Akif Javed, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul and Umar Khan.

Earlier, the MCC had announced that the club will send a squad to Pakistan in February to play in a few matches under the captaincy of its current president Kumar Sangakkara. Pakistan has recently won the three-match home T20I series against Bangladesh 2-0. The last game was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.

Apart from the 50-over and 20-over matches against the PCB-selected sides, MCC will also play two 20-over matches against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. These matches will be part of the two teams' warm-up matches ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super Leagues 2020. The remaining four franchises will be in Karachi during this period and will play their practice matches in the metropolitan city where the tournament opener will be played on 20 February.

Pakistan squad against MCC: Saud Shakeel (captain), Akif Javed, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Umar Khan, and Zeeshan Malik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

