Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Men's doubles semi-finals 4-Ivan Dodig (Croatia)/Filip Polasek (Slovakia) v Max Purcell (Australia)/Luke Saville (Australia)

Not before 0300 GMT Women's singles semi-finals

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 14-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) Not before 0430 GMT

Women's singles semi-finals 4-Simona Halep (Romania) v Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

Not before 0830 GMT Men's singles semi-finals

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

