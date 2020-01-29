Left Menu
Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Thursday

  • Reuters
  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 11:15 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 11:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Men's doubles semi-finals 4-Ivan Dodig (Croatia)/Filip Polasek (Slovakia) v Max Purcell (Australia)/Luke Saville (Australia)

Not before 0300 GMT Women's singles semi-finals

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 14-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) Not before 0430 GMT

Women's singles semi-finals 4-Simona Halep (Romania) v Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

Not before 0830 GMT Men's singles semi-finals

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

