Soccer-Spurs sign Dutch winger Bergwijn from PSV

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Dutch international winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on a contract that runs to 2025, the Premier League club said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/january/bergwijn-joins-from-psv on Wednesday. Spurs did not disclose the transfer fee, which British daily The Guardian put at 30 million euros ($33.3 million).

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has nine Dutch caps, has been part of three Eredivisie title-winning squad at PSV, and scored 31 goals in 149 appearances. ($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

