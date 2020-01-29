Left Menu
Goa jump to top after bonus-point win over Arunachal

  • Povorim
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:53 IST
Amit Verma led by example with a match-haul of nine wickets and an unbeaten century as Goa recorded an innings and 336-run win over Arunachal Pradesh inside three days in their Ranji Trophy plate group fixture here on Wednesday. The bonus point victory helped Goa (37 points) to the top spot in the Plate group, four points clear of Puducherry.

Nine for three after following-on, Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 170 in 49.2 overs with legspinner Verma returning with 6/71. Rahul Dalal waged a lone battle with a 98-ball 68 but Verma cut short his resistance en route to his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Arunachal were shot out for a paltry 83 in reply to Goa's mammoth 589/2 declared in the first innings. Batting at No 4, the skipper had slammed an unbeaten 122 and all the top-four Goan batsmen slammed hundreds to lay a solid foundation.

Brief Scores At Porvorim: Goa 589/2 declared. Arunchal Pradesh 83 and following-on 170; 49.2 overs (Rahul Dalal 68; Amit Verma 6/71). Goa won by an innings and 336 runs. Points: Goa 7, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

