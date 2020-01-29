Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bala Devi signs 18-month contract with Rangers FC

Rangers Football Club on Wednesday announced the signing of Indian footballer Bala Devi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:44 IST
Bala Devi signs 18-month contract with Rangers FC
Indian footballer Bala Devi (Photo/ Bengaluru FC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Rangers Football Club on Wednesday announced the signing of Indian footballer Bala Devi. "Rangers are delighted to announce the signing of India National Team attacker Bala Devi from Manipur Police Sports Club, subject to international clearance. The 29-year-old joins the club on an 18-month-deal after a successful spell on trial at Rangers in November," the club said in a statement.

With this, Bala will become the first Indian woman to become a professional footballer anywhere in the world and she also becomes Rangers' first Asian international footballer. Bala, who is the current top scorer for the Indian national women's team, expressed her elation over the signing and is aiming to perform well during her 18-month contract.

"I am very happy and looking forward, Now, I just have to give my 100 percent and make India proud," Bala told ANI. "In this 18-month contract, I have to perform well. Also, this will motivate the youngsters. There is no challenge but it is just the weather as it goes in negative there but we have to adjust to the weather wherever we go," she added.

Rangers FC have a partnership with Bengaluru FC that was announced in September 2019. CEO of Bengaluru FC, Mandar Tamhane, said Bala's signing will motivate other youngsters.

"Rangers itself is a historic club as they have a history of more than 150 years. The partnership with Rangers is on various fronts, it is on the youth level and it is on the first team level and also the women's football," Tamhane said. "This is a big achievement for Bala herself first and also it will create a pathway for other women footballers to look at this as an opportunity to become professional footballers abroad," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Singapores Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimpShiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein lunged at her in SoHo apartmentMimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Im in an apocalypse American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese cityFor almost a week, 21-year-old American-born college student Nicholas Schneider has been trying and failing to...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned herA costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the former producer grop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020