Browns fire VP Highsmith; Wolf's future TBD

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported. Highsmith, who had held the position since January of 2018, told ESPN it was a mutual decision.

"I wanted to go in a different direction because my philosophy on football is different from theirs," Highsmith told ESPN reporter Josina Anderson. "I may go to Aruba, or go to the Masters. I'm going to take some time to do some fun stuff. "I may also clean my garage, who knows. As far as football goes, I'll just have to wait to see what happens. I love all parts of the game. I've never been a title guy -- working and contributing has always been my goal. So I do hope to return to the NFL."

The Browns have not issued an official statement about Highsmith, 54, who was hired by former general manager John Dorsey. Before joining the Browns, Highsmith was a senior personnel executive with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-17.

Highsmith's departure comes one day after Cleveland officially hired general manager Andrew Berry. Meanwhile, assistant general manager Elliot Wolf's future with the Browns is still being determined.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen originally reported that Wolf was on the way out, too, but later backtracked and tweeted that "there is a ongoing discussion about whether Wolf stays or goes under current setup." --Field Level Media

