Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander. No financial terms were available immediately.

Phelps split the 2019 season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs, compiling a 2-1 record with one save and a 3.41 ERA in 41 appearances. He struck out 36 batters and walked 17 in 34 1/3 innings. He has a 32-34 record with six saves, a 3.86 ERA and 556 strikeouts in 269 career games (65 starts) with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami Marlins (2015-17), Seattle Mariners (2017), Blue Jays and Cubs.

Phelps missed the entire 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. --Field Level Media

