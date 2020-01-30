Nationals acquire RHP Harper from Twins

The Washington Nationals traded right-hander Hunter McMahon to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-hander Ryne Harper on Wednesday. Harper, 30, went 4-2 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in his first major league season in 2019. He struck out 50 batters and issued 10 walks in 61 appearances out of Minnesota's bullpen.

He spent nine seasons in the minors, compiling a 29-24 record with 35 saves and a 2.54 ERA in 296 games with affiliates of the Twins, Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves. McMahon, 21, went 2-1 with a 0.71 ERA in nine games in 2019 -- his first professional season. Washington selected him in the ninth round of the 2019 draft out of Texas State.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.