Former Patriots DE Eisenhauer dies at 79

Larry Eisenhauer, a former All-Pro defensive end with the Boston Patriots from 1961-69, has died at age 79. The New England Patriots announced his death on Wednesday.

Three times, Eisenhauer made the AFL All-Pro team and he also was a four-time AFL All-Star selection. The Patriots chose him in the sixth round of the 1961 AFL Draft, and he spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise. "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Larry Eisenhauer," said Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "I had the pleasure of watching him play for the Boston Patriots in the '60s. Not only was he one of the best defensive linemen in the AFL for nearly a decade, but we were also one of the most colorful personalities this franchise has ever known.

"I think everyone who ever played with him had a Larry Eisenhauer story and loved to retell them at alumni gatherings. He was an AFL All-Star on the field, but made an even greater impact in the New England community as a Patriots ambassador, always eager to volunteer for our many alumni initiatives." A New York native, the 6-foot-5 Eisenhauer played at Boston College.

In 115 games with the Patriots, he had 47.5 sacks -- eighth-most in franchise history. He was named to the Patriots 1960s All-Decade team.

