Soccer-Barella stunner sends Inter past Fiorentina into semi-finals

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 03:55 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 03:11 IST
Nicolo Barella's superb winner helped Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 at San Siro on Wednesday to set up an Italian Cup semi-final meeting with Napoli. Antonio Candreva put Inter in front on the brink of halftime, before a Martin Caceres header drew the visitors level on the hour mark.

But a blistering strike from Barella decided the quarter-final as the midfielder raced onto a headed clearance to rifle in a low shot on the 67th minute. The home crowd had further reason to cheer when Christian Eriksen came off the bench to make his Inter debut, one day after signing from Tottenham Hotspur in a reported €20 million deal.

Inter, who have won the Italian Cup on seven occasions but not since 2011, will face Napoli over two legs between February and March for a place in the final, against either Juventus or AC Milan.

