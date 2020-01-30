Left Menu
Soccer-Real sweep past Zaragoza into Copa del Rey quarters

  Updated: 30-01-2020 03:34 IST
Real Madrid thrashed a depleted Real Zaragoza side 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The second division team made eight changes as they rested players for their clash with leaders Cadiz on Sunday and the 13-times European Cup winners took full advantage.

Real moved ahead in the sixth minute when defender Raphael Varane finished from close range after a clever corner routine. Lucas Vazquez doubled Madrid's advantage with a drive into the top corner after being set up by Toni Kroos.

Japanese playmaker Shinji Kagawa caused problems for the illustrious visitors at La Romareda, with Alphonse Areola making a fine save to deny him. Vinicius Jr. struck after 72 minutes with Karim Benzema wrapping up the win from close range for Zinedine Zidane's rampant side.

Third-tier Cultural Leonesa nearly took another scalp after eliminating Atletico Madrid in the previous round, with Valencia needing a 4-2 penalty shootout victory to beat them following a 0-0 draw.

