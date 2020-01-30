Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaq to donate party proceeds to families of crash victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 04:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 03:40 IST
Shaq to donate party proceeds to families of crash victims

Shaquille O'Neal said he will donate proceeds from his annual Super Bowl weekend party to the families of those killed riding in Kobe Bryant's helicopter last Sunday, as well as to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Shaq's Fun House Miami, as the event is called, will be held as planned Friday night, O'Neal announced Wednesday. Diddy, Diplo and Pitbull are among the entertainers scheduled to perform, and it is billed as "part music festival, part carnival, part circus" on the event website.

"Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend," O'Neal wrote on Twitter announcing his donation. "Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life." Nine people, including Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif., en route to a youth basketball game.

O'Neal and Bryant played together with the Los Angeles Lakers for eight seasons. Together, they won back-to-back-to-back NBA titles from 2000 to 2002 but reportedly had a strained relationship. Speaking on TNT's pregame show Tuesday night, O'Neal said that wasn't true.

"I've been looking at the internet, and people like to talk about the relationship. I'm here to set it straight," he said. "It was a big brother relationship, little brother. I have a real brother in real life, and we argue all the time. I have an older brother in Charles Barkley, we argue all the time. "But the respect was there. And if you don't believe that the respect was there, after I won my first championship (in 2000), who was the first guy to jump in my arms? When the guy twisted his ankle in the NBA Finals (in 2000) and couldn't walk, who was the guy that carried him down the hall?

"So, from now on, I don't want to hear about the beef that y'all thought we had." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites

President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear on Thursday, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic in Chinas central city of Wuhan. The first...

Led by Stamkos, Lightning rally to defeat Kings

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Erik Cernak delivered the go-ahead score early in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Tyler John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020