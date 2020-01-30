Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ovechkin pays tribute to Bryant during warmups

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 06:32 IST
Ovechkin pays tribute to Bryant during warmups
Kobe Bryant Image Credit: ANI

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin honored the late Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 24 during pregame warmups Wednesday night. Ovechkin plans to sign and auction off the jersey to benefit the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation. The Capitals said they would make details available soon regarding the auction.

Bryant, 41, was killed Sunday morning along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. The tragedy stunned the sports world, including Ovechkin, a lifelong basketball fan who met Bryant on several occasions. "I was hoping that it was not true," Ovechkin said to reporters. "He always treated me well."

Ovechkin's mother, Tatyana, was a professional basketball player in the Soviet Union and won gold medals in 1976 and 1980 for the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

USFDA cautions Aurobindo Pharma's oral solids formulation facility of regulatory action

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported that the US health regulator has cautioned that its oral solids formulation manufacturing facility may be subject to regulatory actions. The company stressed that it will work closely with the...

Nirbhaya case: Lawyer for death row convicts moves Delhi court seeking stay of execution scheduled for February 1.

Nirbhaya case Lawyer for death row convicts moves Delhi court seeking stay of execution scheduled for February 1....

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020