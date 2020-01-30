Left Menu
Dinwiddie’s hot 4th quarter helps Nets top Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 08:56 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Brooklyn Nets pulled away for a 125-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in New York. Dinwiddie helped the Nets end a four-game home losing streak and win for only the fourth time in their last 17 games. After changing his number from No. 8 to No. 26, Dinwiddie shot 8 of 13 and scored his second-most points as a reserve this season.

The Nets took the lead for good in the final seconds of the first half and held a 99-93 lead into the fourth before Dinwiddie helped Brooklyn pull away. After hitting a turnaround jumper for a 101-95 lead with 10:37 left, he hit two 3-pointers and a layup to up the lead to 111-97 with 8:33 left. Detroit was within 118-109 on a 3-pointer by Derrick Rose with 3:40 left but a 3-pointer by Joe Harris with 2:14 left finished it off for Brooklyn.

Taurean Prince added 22 points for the Nets, who shot 50.6 percent and hit 15 of 39 (38.5 percent) of their 3-point tries. Kyrie Irving added 20 points after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Knicks following the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter along with seven others in a helicopter crash. After returning to practice Tuesday, Irving shot 7 of 16 while handing out five assists.

Reggie Jackson scored 23 points for the Pistons, who lost their fourth straight and fell to the Nets for the second time in five nights. Rose added 22 points, marking his 13th straight game with at least 20 points, and Christian Wood contributed 20. Andre Drummond finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 5 of 16 from the field as the Pistons shot 50.6 percent.

The Nets raced to a 16-4 lead five minutes into the game and settled for a 32-30 lead after the first quarter. After falling behind 59-51 with about four minutes left in the half, the Nets ended the first half on a 19-9 spurt and took a 70-68 lead by halftime when Dinwiddie hit three foul shots with one second left. Before the game there was a moment of silence and a video tribute for Bryant. The Nets also placed flowers at the two courtside seats where Bryant saw their Dec. 21 game against Atlanta.

