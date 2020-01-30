Left Menu
DeRozan hits 38 as short-handed Spurs startle Jazz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 09:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 09:54 IST
DeMar DeRozan poured in 38 points and Patty Mills added 18 off the bench as the short-handed San Antonio Spurs surprised the visiting Utah Jazz 127-120 on Wednesday. San Antonio continues to be one of the NBA's most unpredictable teams, losing on the road to the Chicago Bulls on Monday but rebounding two days later to beat the Jazz, who have been the hottest team in the league over the past month.

The Spurs held just a four-point lead entering the final period but expanded their advantage to 110-99 on a finger-roll layup by Dejounte Murray with 7:25 to play. Utah never got closer than five points the rest of the way, going the final 2:23 with just one field goal. Murray added 16 points for the Spurs, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Rudy Gay, Marco Belinelli and Derrick White scored 10 points apiece for San Antonio, which played for the second straight game without forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who sustained a thumb injury against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 31 points while Jordan Clarkson added 20, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert scored 17 points each and Mike Conley tallied 12 for Utah, which has dropped two games in a row. Gobert also grabbed 19 rebounds. San Antonio led by as many as 12 points in a first half that featured plenty of offense and ended with the Spurs on top 70-62. San Antonio, which was paced by DeRozan's 17 points and 11 by Mills, hit on 64 percent of its shots in the half but just 4 of its 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

Utah got 12 points from Mitchell in the half, with Bogdanovic and Clarkson scoring 11 each and Gobert adding 10 points and 10 rebounds over the first two quarters. The Jazz stayed close thanks to a 10-for-21 shooting on 3-pointers and by not allowing San Antonio one offensive rebound in the half. San Antonio expanded its lead to as many as 15 points in the third quarter before the Jazz cut the deficit to 98-94 on a driving layup by Mitchell with six seconds to play in the period.

