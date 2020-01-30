Left Menu
Henrique's 2-goal night lifts Ducks past Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Anaheim
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:24 IST
Henrique's 2-goal night lifts Ducks past Coyotes
Image Credit: Twitter (@AnaheimDucks)

Adam Henrique scored two first-period goals, and John Gibson finished with 25 saves to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Hampus Lindholm and Carter Rowney also scored goals, and Derek Grant added a pair of assists for Anaheim, which won for the third time in its past four games.

Lawson Crouse and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist for Arizona, which lost its third straight game while also taking its fifth consecutive road defeat. Nick Schmaltz assisted on both tallies. Antti Raanta stopped 28 shots for the Coyotes, who finished 0-for-5 on the power play while also surrendering a short-handed goal.

Henrique gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at the 5:39 mark of the first period when Troy Terry's shot from the left point caromed off Henrique's skate in the slot and past Raanta. Arizona tied it less than two minutes later on Hinostroza's fifth goal of the season, a wrist shot from the high slot at the end of a rush that beat Gibson on his glove side.

Henrique then gave the Ducks a 2-1 near the end of the period with his 17th goal of the season, chipping in a spinning backhand pass by Ondrej Kase. Lindholm made it 3-1 early in the second period with his second goal of the season, ripping a slap shot from just inside the blue line that Raanta failed to glove.

Crouse then cut it to 3-2 with a bad-angle shot from near the right goal line that hit the post and bounced in off Gibson's arm for his 12th goal of the season. Rowney put Anaheim back up by two goals with a short-handed goal with 46 seconds to go in the middle period, burying a rebound of a Grant shot.

Arizona pulled Raanta briefly with 1:55 remaining but then had to put him back in the net when Conor Garland was called for slashing with 1:23 left. The Ducks then controlled the puck the rest of the way, and Raanta was never able to leave again for an extra attacker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

