Lillard's triple-double carries Trail Blazers past Rockets

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Lillard made six 3-pointers to tie the NBA record of 33 over a four-game stretch. The mark was originally set by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors from Feb. 22-27, 2016.

CJ McCollum added 22 points and Trevor Ariza tallied 21 as Portland won for the third time in the past four games. Carmelo Anthony collected a season-best 13 rebounds as the Trail Blazers held a 50-39 advantage on the boards. Hassan Whiteside recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and Gary Trent Jr. and Nassir Little had 10 points apiece for the Trail Blazers, who shot 51.7 percent from the field and 13 of 36 from 3-point range.

Houston's Russell Westbrook scored 39 points and has recorded 30 or more points in eight of his past nine appearances. James Harden had 18 points but was just 5-of-18 shooting and he has made only 60 of 176 shots (34.1 percent) over his last nine appearances. Ben McLemore and fellow reserve Austin Rivers had 17 points apiece as the Rockets lost for the sixth time in the past nine games. Houston shot 42.6 percent, including 17 of 47 from behind the arc.

The red-hot Lillard is averaging 48.5 points over the past four games. He scored a franchise-record 61 points against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20 and has followed with efforts of 47, 50 and 36 points. Lillard knocked down 3-pointer No. 33 over the four-game span to give the Trail Blazers a 114-95 lead with 6:11 left.

Houston later pulled within 118-107 on a 3-pointer by Rivers with 2:40 remaining but Portland held off the charge. Lillard scored 25 first-half points as the Rockets held a 71-60 lead at the break.

The Trail Blazers used a 17-2 run during the second quarter to open up a 63-51 lead with 2:15 left in the half. Portland's advantage grew to 88-69 on Ariza's 3-pointer with four minutes left in the third quarter. The lead was 97-82 entering the final stanza.

McCollum's basket pushed the lead to 20 for the first time at 106-85 with 9:09 remaining.

