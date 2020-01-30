Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese Super League postponed due to coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has postponed the Chinese Super League (CSL).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 13:37 IST
Chinese Super League postponed due to coronavirus
As many as 170 people have died of the virus, while over 1700 cases have been registered in China alone.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has postponed the Chinese Super League (CSL). The CSL was originally scheduled from February 22, with Guangzhou Evergrande looking to defend their title.

"The Chinese Football Association will continue to maintain close communication with national authorities, determine the timing of each season's events in combination with the actual development of the epidemic situation and make reasonable adjustments to the system, schedule, and scale of some events when necessary," the CFA statement read on Thursday. Domestic football at all levels in China has been postponed in order to help control the spread of the virus -- a SARS-like condition -- which has reportedly claimed more than 130 lives.

The decision comes after the two major events scheduled to take place in the country either postponed or shifted out of China due to the health emergency. The Tokyo 2020 boxing qualifiers were recently shifted to Jordan from Wuhan by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force (BTF). The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing was also postponed until next year.

On the other hand, the Chinese Women's football team, comprising 32 members, arrived in Brisbane to participate in the Olympic Football Qualifiers Tokyo 2020 on January 29. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the Olympic Football Qualifiers Tokyo 2020. The event is slated to be held in Sydney from February 3 to 9.

The qualifier competition, originally to be played in Wuhan on the said dates, was moved to Nanjing and then to Sydney due to the escalating situation of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across China. Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, a Chinese city of more than 11 million people, and has since then spread to various countries around the world. As many as 170 people have died of the virus, while over 1700 cases have been registered in China alone.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020