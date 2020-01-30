Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Injured Federer keen to put horrible semi-final behind him

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:12 IST
Tennis-Injured Federer keen to put horrible semi-final behind him
File photo Image Credit: ANI

An injury-hampered Roger Federer gave himself only a "3% chance" of beating Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open on Thursday but was more upbeat about his hopes of recovering to win another Grand Slam following his semi-final exit.

Federer, who suffered a groin problem in the quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren, bowed out of Melbourne Park after a comprehensive 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 defeat to the defending champion Serb. There was little sign of the injury as the Swiss charged out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set but he was unable to go full bore to drag himself back into the match once Djokovic steadied and ratcheted up the pressure.

"Today was horrible, to go through what I did," a somber Federer told reporters. "Nice entrance, nice sendoff, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a 3% chance to win.

"You know, got to go for it. You never know. But once you can see it coming, that it's not going to work anymore, it's tough." Federer said he was hopeful the injury would settle quickly enough for him to play in an exhibition with Rafa Nadal in South Africa next week before defending his title in Dubai later in February.

Injury notwithstanding, the 20-times Grand Slam champion was still hard on himself for failing to take the first set against a rival he has not beaten at the majors since Wimbledon in 2012. "Unfortunately I was not able to serve it out. To be honest, I feel like I should have found a way to do that, but wasn't able to," he said.

"We know how tough he is, especially when you give him too many second serves. Obviously was better on the day today, there's no question." Having reached the 15th semi-final at Melbourne Park at the age of 38, Federer could hardly complain about his fortnight.

He fought off seven match points in a five-set thriller against American Sandgren after another great escape against Australia's John Millman in the third round. "At the end of the day, I guess I'm very happy. I've got to be happy with what I achieved," he said.

"It was the maximum to go to get at this tournament, especially after the Millman and the Sandgren match. "I think I overall played all right. I know I can play better. At the same time, I also know I can play much worse.

"With no tournaments beforehand, I think it's a very, very good result." Djokovic will now be favorite to bag a 17th Grand Slam title, while Nadal will have another chance to match Federer's record of 20 at his favorite French Open.

Though Father Time and his great rivals are closing in, Federer was emphatic that he could still add to his Grand Slam tally. "Yes, I do believe that," he said.

"I think by having the year that I had last year, also with what I have in my game, how I'm playing, I do feel that yeah."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US seeking Iraqi nod to bring in air defenses after Iran attack

The United States is trying to secure permission from Iraq to bring Patriot missile defenses into the country to better defend U.S. forces after Irans Jan. 8 missile attack, which wounded 50 American troops, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sai...

Hockey India congratulates Rani Rampal for winning World Games Athlete of the Year award

Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian women hockey teams captain Rani Rampal for winning the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 award. Rampal, who was among the 25 athletes was nominated for this award from 25 sports, received a m...

Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral

A man who tried steal an original copy of the 1215 Magna Carta, considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of democracy, from an English cathedral was found guilty on Thursday of criminal damage and attempted theft....

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020