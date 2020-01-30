Nirmohi grabs seven as Chandigarh draw against Puducherry
Medium pacer Shresth Nirmohi picked up a career-best seven-wicket haul to help Chandigarh secure three points against Puducherry after their Ranji Trophy Plate group clash ended in a draw here on Thursday. Nirmohi returned with figures of 7/46, with wickets off successive balls twice as Puducherry were bundled out for 113 inside 30 overs to concede a first innings lead.
The hosts, who had posted 134 in their first innings, replied with 102/3 in their second essay for the match to result in a draw with Chandigarh securing three points while Puducherry walked away with one. With the draw, Puducherry dropped to second place with 34 points, three behind Goa, while third-placed Chandigarh has 29 points after seven rounds.
Brief Scores Chandigarh 134 and 102/3; 22 overs (Manan Vohra 52). Puducherry 113; 29.2 overs (Paras Dogra 49; Shresth Nirmohi 7/46). Match drawn. Points: Chandigarh 3, Puducherry 1.PTI TAP APA
APA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- Shresth Nirmohi
- Chandigarh
- Paras Dogra
- Goa
ALSO READ
Puducherry BJP MLAs meet Kiran Bedi, demand CM Narayansamy's resignation
Festivity marks Pongal celebrations in TN, Puducherry
Festivity marks Pongal celebrations in TN, Puducherry
Rebel Puducherry Congress MLA suspended
Congress forms coordination committees in MP, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Puducherry