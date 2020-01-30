Nirmohi grabs seven as Chandigarh draw against Puducherry

Medium pacer Shresth Nirmohi picked up a career-best seven-wicket haul to help Chandigarh secure three points against Puducherry after their Ranji Trophy Plate group clash ended in a draw here on Thursday. Nirmohi returned with figures of 7/46, with wickets off successive balls twice as Puducherry were bundled out for 113 inside 30 overs to concede a first innings lead.

The hosts, who had posted 134 in their first innings, replied with 102/3 in their second essay for the match to result in a draw with Chandigarh securing three points while Puducherry walked away with one. With the draw, Puducherry dropped to second place with 34 points, three behind Goa, while third-placed Chandigarh has 29 points after seven rounds.

Brief Scores Chandigarh 134 and 102/3; 22 overs (Manan Vohra 52). Puducherry 113; 29.2 overs (Paras Dogra 49; Shresth Nirmohi 7/46). Match drawn. Points: Chandigarh 3, Puducherry 1.PTI TAP APA

