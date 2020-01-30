UPDATE 1-Rugby-Uncapped Bouthier and Haouas to start against England
Uncapped Anthony Bouthier and Mohamed Haouas will start France's Six Nations opening game against England on Sunday as Les Bleus hope for a renaissance under new coach Fabien Galthie.
Fullback Bouthier will have to deal with England's kicking game and prop Haouas will be tested by the pack of the World Cup runners-up in a much awaited 'Crunch' at the Stade de France. The starting XV has an average of less than 15 caps per player, although eight of them started the 2019 World Cup quarter-final game against Wales.
France have not won the Six Nations since 2010. Team:
15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Anthony Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements:
16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Boris Palu, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Matthieu Jalibert, 23-Vincent Rattez
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- France
- Six Nations
- Stade de France
- Les Bleus
- Wales
ALSO READ
UPDATE 6-Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal
Soccer-Henderson, Bronze win England's player of year awards
England all-rounder Ben Stokes wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year: ICC.
2000 Centurion Test: Vaughan says he felt odd after Cronje gave England 'sniff' of win
France urges all sides to back Libya ceasefire ahead of Berlin conference