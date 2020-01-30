UPDATE 1-Rugby-Uncapped Bouthier and Haouas to start against England

Uncapped Anthony Bouthier and Mohamed Haouas will start France's Six Nations opening game against England on Sunday as Les Bleus hope for a renaissance under new coach Fabien Galthie.

Fullback Bouthier will have to deal with England's kicking game and prop Haouas will be tested by the pack of the World Cup runners-up in a much awaited 'Crunch' at the Stade de France. The starting XV has an average of less than 15 caps per player, although eight of them started the 2019 World Cup quarter-final game against Wales.

France have not won the Six Nations since 2010. Team:

15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Anthony Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements:

16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Boris Palu, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Matthieu Jalibert, 23-Vincent Rattez

