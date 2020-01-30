Left Menu
TT Nationals: PSPB men, Railways women win team trophies

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:25 IST
Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) beat Delhi to lift the men's trophy while Railways defeated Bengal A to claim the women's title in the team events of the National Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday. Delhi, which reached the final after 37 years, had to satisfy itself with the silver medal after going down 0-3 to PSPB in the men's final.

On the other hand, last year's trophy holders Bengal would be disappointed for failing against a young Railways team that won the summit clash of the women's team event 3-0. It was the Railways women's 11th title but it came their way after 22 years.

With the veteran Sharath Kamal rested, the PSPB paddlers opened with Harmeet Desai. The 26-year-old, who featured in the Indian men's team's campaign in the Olympic qualifying event in Portugal last week, was a little rusty and Sudhanshu Grover took advantage of the sloppiness to go 2-0 up.

However, Desai soon subdued his opponent to give PSPB a 1-0 lead. In the second rubber, top-ranked Indian, G Sathiyan began well against Delhi's Parth Virman.

Parth stretched the world no. 30 in the rubber and an under pressure Sathiyan dropped two games before overcoming the Delhi lad in the decider. PSPB's Manav Thakkar struggled against junior champion Payas Jain despite a comfortable 2-1 lead but triumphed in the decider.

In the women's team event, Railways top player Sagarika Mukehrjee was made to work hard by Prapti Sen but the former's experience held her in good stead in the decider. Railway's Takeme Sarkar then extended the lead to 2-0 as she got the better of Mousumi Paul.

Moumita Datta then wasted no time and sealed the title beating Bengal's Surbhi Patwari.

