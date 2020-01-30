Cricket-Taylor bolsters Zimbabwe but weather intervenes in second test

Brendan Taylor struck a fluent half-century as Zimbabwe moved into a strong position on day four of the second and final test against Sri Lanka, but are in danger of running out of time to force a victory after rain interrupted their charge. Zimbabwe were 241 for seven at the premature close, with 90 minutes lost in the final session, a lead of 354 with one day remaining in the test.

Their total was boosted by 67 runs from 75 balls from Taylor as he attempted to up the scoring rate on a day where only 54 overs were possible because of rain and bad light. Captain Sean Williams (47 not out) and Donald Tiripano (1 not out) were at the crease when the players were called from the field, and the home side must now decide when to declare to give themselves the best chance of bowling out Sri Lanka in the second innings on the fifth day.

Zimbabwe need a win to level the two-match series after Sri Lanka won the opening test. The home side resumed their second innings on 62 for one, but lost nightwatchman Regis Chakabva (15) early, and then opener Prince Masvaure (35) was run out.

Taylor struck eight fours and a six in his innings before he was trapped leg before wicket by seamer Lahiru Kumara having recorded a second half-century in the test to go with his first innings 62. Timycen Maruma played his first test innings in seven years as a concussion replacement for the unlucky Kevin Kasuza, who was hit on the head for the second test in a row on Wednesday, but made an unhappy return with a 14-ball duck.

Sikandar Raza (34) and Williams put on 70 for the sixth wicket to bolster the innings, but the home side were left frustrated by constant breaks for the bad weather that have hindered their chances of getting a win. (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

