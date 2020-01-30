Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Taylor bolsters Zimbabwe but weather intervenes in second test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:02 IST
Cricket-Taylor bolsters Zimbabwe but weather intervenes in second test

Brendan Taylor struck a fluent half-century as Zimbabwe moved into a strong position on day four of the second and final test against Sri Lanka, but are in danger of running out of time to force a victory after rain interrupted their charge. Zimbabwe were 241 for seven at the premature close, with 90 minutes lost in the final session, a lead of 354 with one day remaining in the test.

Their total was boosted by 67 runs from 75 balls from Taylor as he attempted to up the scoring rate on a day where only 54 overs were possible because of rain and bad light. Captain Sean Williams (47 not out) and Donald Tiripano (1 not out) were at the crease when the players were called from the field, and the home side must now decide when to declare to give themselves the best chance of bowling out Sri Lanka in the second innings on the fifth day.

Zimbabwe need a win to level the two-match series after Sri Lanka won the opening test. The home side resumed their second innings on 62 for one, but lost nightwatchman Regis Chakabva (15) early, and then opener Prince Masvaure (35) was run out.

Taylor struck eight fours and a six in his innings before he was trapped leg before wicket by seamer Lahiru Kumara having recorded a second half-century in the test to go with his first innings 62. Timycen Maruma played his first test innings in seven years as a concussion replacement for the unlucky Kevin Kasuza, who was hit on the head for the second test in a row on Wednesday, but made an unhappy return with a 14-ball duck.

Sikandar Raza (34) and Williams put on 70 for the sixth wicket to bolster the innings, but the home side were left frustrated by constant breaks for the bad weather that have hindered their chances of getting a win. (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020