Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Ferocious France bracing themselves for England's 'brutal physicality'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:29 IST
Rugby-Ferocious France bracing themselves for England's 'brutal physicality'

France will compensate for their lack of experience with sheer ferocity all over the pitch when they face England in their Six Nations clash on Sunday, head coach Fabien Galthie said. England manager Eddie Jones warned that his team would unleash a 'brutal physicality' at the Stade de France, hoping to put the hosts on the back foot.

Former France captain and Toulon manager Galthie, however, was unfazed and promised that his team, with an average of around 15 caps per player, would fight fire with fire. "We also have a plan," Galthie told a news conference after unveiling his team on Thursday.

"Expect a ferocious pack. Expect a ferocious battle to win the ball. Expect my players to stand their ground with ferocious tackles and collisions," he added. "They will play with passion and go beyond their limits."

General manager and former France captain Raphael Ibanez brushed aside Jones's comments. "We've been around for 30 years and we've always been hearing those kind of declarations," he said.

"This concept of physical violence is interesting. But if you think about it, the England manager and us (Ibanez and Galthie), we have one thing in common: on Sunday we will be in the stands. So it's easy to talk about physical violence when you're watching from the stands." France, who have not won the Six Nations since 2010, suffered a 44-8 thrashing at Twickenham last year, since when England, who finished as World Cup runners-up in Japan, have made few changes to their team or setup.

Les Bleus, on the other hand, have changed head coach, with Galthie replacing the hugely disappointing Jacques Brunel, and turned their attention to the 2023 World Cup on home soil with a rejuvenated squad. During a training camp in Nice, Les Bleus have been working at 'high intensity', aiming to recreate the physicality of test matches.

"We have to be able to find solutions when we're tired and under pressure," said backs coach Laurent Labit. "There are moments when we lose our clearheadedness, when the phases are long and we find ourselves playing in our own half. That's exactly where England want to take us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020