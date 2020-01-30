Left Menu
Chiefs' Reid humbled by outpouring of support

Chiefs' Reid humbled by outpouring of support
Kansas City Chiefs players almost universally are desperate to win one for their coach, Andy Reid. The narrative has been a constant in Miami this week as the Chiefs prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

"I'm humbled by it, very humbled by it," Reid said. "I appreciate that but this game is about this team. The guys who have worked so hard to get where they're at right now. You'd love to say it's a one-man ... it's not about one person at all. It's a team effort. It's about the organization. My complete focus is on making sure we as coaches do a good job, as players do a good job in the Super Bowl." Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he is treating this week like any other but knows the stakes are anything but ordinary.

"You understand you don't get these opportunities all the time," Mahomes said. "We want to get this for him." Reid, 61, is appearing in his second Super Bowl as a head coach. The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in 2005.

"In my opinion, he's already a Hall of Fame coach," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "He's done a lot for the game. He's a guy that's for the people. Some of our first conversations, it's all about family, it's all about people and team and being who you are. He's done so much for minority coaches. I think we have five on our team. So winning this game is going to be big for him." One theme inside the team this week has been starting the game fast. Reid's last three playoff games included early deficits of 24, 10 and 14 points.

"It's hard on the heart -- you don't want too many of those," Reid joked. "That's not the position you want to be in, but if you're there, we know how to deal with it. That's not our objective." The Chiefs have two scheduled practices remaining before kickoff Sunday. On Saturday night, Reid will have a guest speaker to the team and the Chiefs will put a bow on their final preparation at the team hotel.

"We will finish up today with good practice," Reid said. "And a good one tomorrow, we'll hit some red zone and then our mock game.

