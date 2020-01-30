Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United bolster midfield with Fernandes signing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 22:56 IST
Soccer-Man United bolster midfield with Fernandes signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on a 5-1/2 year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Sporting had said on Wednesday that United will pay an initial fee of 55 million euros ($61 million) for the player, although the overall cost of the deal could increase with performance-related add-ons worth 25 million euros.

Fernandes recorded 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting, and had been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last six months. "We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in a statement https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-complete-the-signing-of-bruno-fernandes-from-sporting.

"Bruno's goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season. "The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team mates."

Fernandes has been capped 19 times by Portugal and was part of the squad that won the inaugural Nations League last year. He becomes United's first signing of the transfer window and will strengthen the midfield in the absence of injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

"For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies," Fernandes said. ($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020