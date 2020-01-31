Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Players honour Bryant at TPC Scottsdale's iconic 16th

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phoenix
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 08:41 IST
Golf-Players honour Bryant at TPC Scottsdale's iconic 16th

Golfers got the chance to honour Kobe Bryant at the Phoenix Open's iconic par-three 16th hole on Thursday, with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau among those donning jerseys bearing the basketball great's number. Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in foggy weather on a hillside northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Finau donned Bryant's number eight yellow and purple Los Angeles Lakers jersey and wore shoes of the same colours. "Tony, Tony, Tony," the gallery at the stadium hole chanted as Finau hit his shot.

Finau, who shot a two-under-par 69, said he had been "very inspired" by Bryant growing up. "I remember growing up watching and I would always (ask) what time are the Lakers playing?" Finau told reporters.

"And Kobe was always going to do something special, it seemed like. So when he retired, I feel like I lost a part of my life. "I only own one NBA jersey, so (that) gives you an idea of how much Kobe meant to me and just being a Laker fan in general. So I brought it out on 16 and that was quite fun."

Max Homa also wore a Lakers jersey, number 24, the other number Bryant played in during his storied two-decade career. Thomas opted for something a little different, a red and white jersey of Bryant's former Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia.

"There's only one tournament all year you can put a jersey on and hit a shot and the timing worked out to be here, so it was a no-brainer for me," said the world number four after shooting a 68 to trail leader Wyndham Clark by seven shots. "I've had it for probably four or five years.

"I have a lot of jerseys. It's always been one of my favorite because Kobe has always been my favorite and not many people have a Lower Merion jersey. A true fan knows what it actually is."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celtic's Griffiths sorry for throwing tape at Kilmarnock fan

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has apologised for throwing tape at a Kilmarnock supporter during a Scottish Premiership match last week. The incident came after the Scotland international was subjected to jeering as he was being substituted...

When Union Mins incite people to shoot, such incidents are possible: Priyanka Gandhi on Jamia firing

Slamming the BJP over the Jamia firing incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said such incidents were possible with the ruling partys leaders inciting people to shoot, and asked Prime minister Narendra Modi to answer whe...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares struggle for footing after fraught week

Asian share markets fought to regain their footing on Friday as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the coronavirus, even as headlines spoke of more cases and mounting deaths. Helping the mood were surveys showing Chinese manufa...

Air India's special flight to leave for Wuhan today to evacuate Indians

An Air India special flight will depart on Friday from Delhi to the Chinese city of Wuhan for the evacuation of Indians trapped in the region amid coronavirus outbreak, the national carriers spokesperson said. The flight will include all ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020