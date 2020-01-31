Left Menu
Hockey India Senior Men National Championship quarterfinals results

The quarterfinals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division) took place here at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, which saw Services Sports Control Board, Punjab & Sind Bank, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, and Air India Sports Promotion Board progress to the semifinals on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 09:46 IST
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

The quarterfinals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division) took place here at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, which saw Services Sports Control Board, Punjab & Sind Bank, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, and Air India Sports Promotion Board progress to the semifinals on Thursday. In the first quarterfinal, Services Sports Control Board edged out the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd 1-0 in a closely-contested match. Services Sports Control Board took the lead in the fourth minute and held on to it right till the end of the game. The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd tried their best to find an opening, but the Services Sports Control Board defence unit was up to the task. Jugraj Singh (4') scored the lone goal for Services Sports Control Board.

Punjab & Sind Bank registered a 2-0 win over Hockey Karnataka in the second quarterfinal match. Both sides were neck and neck in the first half and couldn't find a way to break the 0-0 deadlock. However, Punjab & Sind Bank gained momentum and found the back of the net twice in the third quarter. Prabhdeep Singh (36') and Parvinder Singh (43') scored the goals. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played an interesting game in the third quarterfinal match. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board took the lead in the third quarter through a field goal before the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu struck back in the same quarter. In the dying minutes of the match, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board converted a Penalty Corner and sealed a 2-1 win. Talwinder Singh (34', 56') scored for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, while Selvaraj Kanagaraj (42') netted the lone goal for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Air India Sports Promotion Board and Hockey Haryana played a high octane game in the last quarterfinal match. Hockey Haryana took the lead in the 7th minute, however, Air India Sports Promotion Board fought back through a penalty corner in the 13th minute. Thereafter, both sides were neck and neck for most of the match until Air India Sports Promotion Board converted a penalty stroke in the dying minutes of the match and sealed a place in the semifinals with a 2-1 victory. Joginder Singh (13', 54') scored for Air India Sports Promotion Board, while Pankaj (7') found the back of the net for Hockey Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

