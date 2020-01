Russia's sports ministry suspends athletics federation's accreditation

Russia's sports ministry on Friday suspended the accreditation of the country's athletics federation (RUSAF), which oversees the sport domestically, until March 1.

RUSAF has been suspended from international competition since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of RUSAF after what it described as a "total lack of contrition" in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.

