Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Bushfire smoke stays away as Brumbies down Reds in Canberra

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Bushfire smoke stays away as Brumbies down Reds in Canberra

The ACT Brumbies got their Super Rugby season underway despite a state of emergency in Canberra on Friday and ran out 27-24 winners over the Queensland Reds.

Australian authorities declared the state of emergency earlier in the day as soaring temperatures and strong whipped up huge, unpredictable bushfires to the south of the capital. Firefighters who have been battling the bushfire emergency for months were honoured on the pitch before a match that many thought might not go ahead because of the smoke that has choked Canberra in recent months.

The worst of the smoke stayed away but the heat - approaching 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) at kickoff - was intense as the Super Rugby season got underway with the Australian summer still in full swing. The twice champion Brumbies, semi-finalists last year, scored first when center Irae Simone crossed in the fifth minute but Brad Thorn's young Reds side soon hit back when Henry Speight came off his wing to score against his former team.

Fullback Bryce Hegarty kicked a penalty to put the visitors ahead and then crossed for a try on the stroke of halftime to give the Reds a 17-7 lead. A top-notch finish in the corner from Brumbies winger Tom Wright tied up the scores early in the second half before fullback Tom Banks gathered a pop pass and raced 40 metres around Reds flyhalf Isaac Lucas to put the home side ahead.

Rookie Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio extended the lead with a penalty five minutes from time and a late try from his fellow 20-year-old, Reds number eight Harry Wilson was only enough for a losing bonus point for the Queenslanders. There had been concern about the fixture for some time, especially after the Brumbies were forced to move their pre-season camp to Newcastle when bushfire smoke shut down their training camp.

Southern hemisphere rugby bosses SANZAAR issued an air quality policy on Wednesday to help officials assess the effects of bushfire smoke after several other sporting events around the country were disrupted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Moscow court case challenges city's facial recognition use after launch

A Russian court on Friday heard a legal challenge to Moscows rollout of facial recognition technology over privacy fears, after the final piece of its video surveillance jigsaw fell into place with the awarding of a software contract last m...

UPDATE 2-Trump impeachment trial end gets closer; witness bid likely to fail

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic proceedings or instead bring them to the swift conclusion and acquittal that Trum...

Delhi polls: EC appoints special expenditure observer, special police observer

The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls, a statement said. The decision comes after the ...

Crisis-hit Thyssenkrupp mulls sale of '15 bn euro elevator unit'

Frankfurt Am Main, Jan 31 AFP Thyssenkrupps interim CEO said Friday the German behemoth was going through a difficult time but hopes to turn the tide by selling or listing its profitable elevators business, valued at over 15 billion euros U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020