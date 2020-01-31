Left Menu
Development News Edition

RP Singh, Madal Lal named in Cricket Advisory Committee

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:27 IST
RP Singh, Madal Lal named in Cricket Advisory Committee
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik were on Friday appointed members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) by the BCCI. The CAC's immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

"The term of appointment will be for one year," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after the conflict of interest allegations were leveled against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

SAI promotes hockey player Rani Rampal

The Sports Authority of India SAI has promoted Indian women hockey captain Rani Rampal to the post of Coach here on Friday. Rampal has been promoted after she bagged The World Games Athlete of the Year award on receiving whopping 199,477 vo...

Exploitation of judicial process by convicts should be debated: Union Minister

Union MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that there should be a debate on how convicts of heinous crimes in India exploit the judicial process to delay their execution, in order to make way for the required reforms. There is...

PM holds meeting with NDA allies, says alliance represents India's diversity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leaders of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance NDA on the first day of the budget session of Parliament. He said in a tweet that the alliance represents Indias diversity and dynamis...

Aston Martin's lifeline buys carmaker time as SUV hits road

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and investors have rescued Aston Martin with a 500 million pound cash injection that analysts say will help stabilize the British carmaker whose first sport utility vehicle SUV is set to hit the road.Str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020